Merchant Services Manager (Harare)

The role of the Merchant Services Manager is to develop and manage sales and marketing strategies for merchant services products and programs. They are responsible for planning, researching, developing, growing and managing the acquiring business for CABS covering POS (IPOS, standalone and mobile), eCommerce gateways and ATMs. They are responsible for building strategic relationships with new merchants and maintaining relations with existing merchants ensuring CABS continues to be a market leader in the acquiring business. Recommends strategies and insights to the Head Digital Banking on how to drive the acquiring business profitably, efficiently and cost effectively to achieve sustained competitive advantage.
MERCHANT SERVICES PLANNING
- Plans and Develops Merchant Services operational plan on customer acquisition, relationship management, product performance and customer experience.
- Develops a roadmap for Merchant Services products including POS, eCommerce and ATMs.
- Plans and develops projects, campaigns, workshops, promotions, events, forums in conjunction with Marketing to drive product adoption and awareness.
- Interprets the set strategy and develops the work plan to achieve the established targets
- Reviews merchant performance based on analysis and activity reports.
- PRODUCT MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
- Researches, analyses, designs, implements and documents requirements for new Merchant Services products/ channels solutions and enhancements to existing services.
- Creates Merchant Services products and value propositions for identified market segments.
- Performs and ensures that the Project Management Lifecycle of any given project is completed within agreed time in conjunction with the PMO.
- Drafts/Reviews Business Requirements Document (BRD) for approval by HOD.
- Identifies and recommends business opportunities to drive growth of the acquiring portfolio.
- Participates in UATs and certification of new products and services.
RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT
- Builds new and maintains existing relationships with CABS merchants.
- Manages relationships with vendors, MNO’s, fintechs, acquiring partners and card associations.
- Ensures each merchant is managed and supported by a dedicated account manager.
- Ensures merchant enagagements and visits are carried out periodically as setout in the operational plan.
- Collaborates with third party vendors to deliver strategic expectations.
- Identifies potential partnership opportunities including new models.
- Negotiating contracts with merchants and processing applications for merchant services.
MERCHANT SERVICES PERFORMANCE
- Develops initiatives to ensure usage, profitability and growth of all Merchant Services products and channels.
- Tracks revenue, acquisition, usage, retention and related KPIs across Merchant Services portfolio to meet the Merchant Services budget.
- Acquires new merchants and manages existing merchants.
- Prepares weekly, monthly and quarterly reports on the status of Merchant Services products and services submits to the Head of Digital Banking.
- Identifies gaps, risks and takes appropriate action.
MERCHANT SERVICES OPERATIONS
- Develops, updates policies and procedures for Merchant Services processes in order to ensure compliance with established standards and regulations.
- Reviews the test scripts and UAT's requirements for the Merchant Services projects and ensures sign offs.
- Overseees the merchant onboarding, training and CRM process and continuously makes changes to align with market needs.
- Monitors Merchant Services revenue leakages and plugs any anomaly detected.
- Scans for opportunities of cost optimization and improving operational efficiency.
- Circulates approved procedures and process flows to users for adoption.
FINANCIAL OUTCOMES
- Drive initiatives to ensure optimal investment, costs, profitability, and other financial outcomes related to Merchant Services are met.
- Contribute as a manager to the performance of the department and other areas as may be required from time to time.
RISK AND GOVERNANCE
- Ensure alignment of the Merchant Services programs with the Old Mutual Zimbabwe and Old Mutual Africa Regions Digital Data strategies and priorities, including the Group integrated financial services frameworks.
- Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements relating to acquiring services.
- Ensure adherence to the bank and Group policies and procedures across all Merchant Services activities and processes.
- Identify risks, determine and supervise necessary controls to ensure the operations of Merchant Services are kept within acceptable business rules and risk appetite.
- Own audit and risk initiatives related to Merchant Services.
PEOPLE MANAGEMENT
- Develops the necessary plans to ensure that the section meets agreed goals and objectives.
- Sets performance standards for staff and reviews periodically (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually).
- Develops the necessary plan/s to ensure that the units meets its agreed goals and objectives, meets staff on a weekly basis, identifies and agrees key result areas, key objectives/tasks and action plans.
- Participates in the appointment of new staff and provides recommendations regarding these.
- Identifies staff training needs and drafts training program as well as assisting with on the job training.
- Bachelor Commerce: Sales: Banking Services (Required).
- Skills: Action Planning, Action Planning, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Business, Business Development, Business Opportunities, Business Requirements, Business Requirements Documentation (BRD), Business Rules, Cost Optimization, Digital Banking, Ensure Compliance, Identifying Risks, Marketing, Marketing Strategies, Merchant Services, Operational Efficiency, Process Flow, Regulations, Regulatory Requirements, Risk Appetite, Sales, Strategic, Strategic Objectives, Strategic Planning {+ 5 more}.
