Merchant Services Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The role of the Merchant Services Manager is to develop and manage sales and marketing strategies for merchant services products and programs. They are responsible for planning, researching, developing, growing and managing the acquiring business for CABS covering POS (IPOS, standalone and mobile), eCommerce gateways and ATMs. They are responsible for building strategic relationships with new merchants and maintaining relations with existing merchants ensuring CABS continues to be a market leader in the acquiring business. Recommends strategies and insights to the Head Digital Banking on how to drive the acquiring business profitably, efficiently and cost effectively to achieve sustained competitive advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

MERCHANT SERVICES PLANNING

Plans and Develops Merchant Services operational plan on customer acquisition, relationship management, product performance and customer experience.

Develops a roadmap for Merchant Services products including POS, eCommerce and ATMs.

Plans and develops projects, campaigns, workshops, promotions, events, forums in conjunction with Marketing to drive product adoption and awareness.

Interprets the set strategy and develops the work plan to achieve the established targets

Reviews merchant performance based on analysis and activity reports.

PRODUCT MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Researches, analyses, designs, implements and documents requirements for new Merchant Services products/ channels solutions and enhancements to existing services.

Creates Merchant Services products and value propositions for identified market segments.

Performs and ensures that the Project Management Lifecycle of any given project is completed within agreed time in conjunction with the PMO.

Drafts/Reviews Business Requirements Document (BRD) for approval by HOD.

Identifies and recommends business opportunities to drive growth of the acquiring portfolio.

Participates in UATs and certification of new products and services.

RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT