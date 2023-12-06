Job Description

Reporting to the Provincial Manager, the NCD Integration Officer is responsible for implementing a program to build capacity of health care workers in public health facilities and community health posts to provide quality screening, referrals, and management of key NCDs (hypertension and diabetes). The NCD Integration Officer will coordinate with MOHCC health executives and managers to facilitate training and mentorship to strengthen care management, and monitoring of clients with NCDs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate training and mentorship for the integration of non-communicable diseases screening and management into HIV care programs in public health facilities.

Strengthen monitoring, data review and analysis for improved health care provision.

Form a liaison with MOHCC’s District Health Team and provide technical assistance for the integration and expansion of NCD screening, referral and treatment services within public health facilities and community health posts.

Support MOHCC to conduct related assessments and supportive supervision of integrated services.

Coordinate trainings of health facility and community health workers in NCD integration, screening, referral and treatment for hypertension and diabetes in liaison with the DHE.

Work with facility management and staff in implementing appropriate systems (pre-booking of patients, integrated ART/cancer screening services, see triage and treat approach) that promote scale up of cancer screening services.

Work with facility management and staff in implementing advanced HIV disease and mental health screening and management among in PLHIV.

With oversight from Provincial Manager, administer program resources within the supported districts.

Work with OPHID SIE teams and DHIOs on provision of M&E tools for reporting the integration of NCD services.

Coordinate with MOHCC and other implementing partners to strengthen health education, mental health support and referral to psychosocial support services.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Nursing, Diploma/Degree in Environmental Health, Public Health, Health Promotion, or equivalent qualification.

Current registration with relevant professional bodies (e.g., Nurses Council of Zimbabwe, Environmental Health Professions Council).

Post-basic qualification in community health, project management, health services administration or similar will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience working in HIV Care and Treatment.

VIAC Training is an added advantage.

Experience with management of non-communicable diseases; An understanding of the MOHCC structures, programs and policies.

Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project Planning, Outlook), and online collaboration technologies.

Other

How to Apply

Click here and Complete the Application Form.

Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.