Westgate Industrial Training College

Part Time- Brick And Blocklaying Lecturer (Bulawayo)

Westgate Industrial Training College
Jun. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel who are able to implement education 5.0 to fill the above stated post that has arisen at Westgate Industrial Training College.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Planning, preparing and delivering lectures.
  • Tutoring, supervising and assessing students' performance including project work and Industrial Attachment.
  • Conduct research for personal and professional development.
  • Offering guidance and counselling services to students.
  • Contributing to the design, evaluation and review of the syllabus and learning material in the subject area.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 "O" Levels including Mathematics, English Language and Science.
  • Class One Journeyman Certificate in the trade of Bricklayer.
  • National Certificate in Brick and Blocklaying.
  • At least two (2) years relevant working experience.
  • Possession of a Lecturing/ teaching qualification and experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal

Westgate Industrial Training College

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1585

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

OR send an email to: westgatehumanresources@gmail.com

NB. Successful candidate should have their own accommodation around Bulawayo.

Deadline: 14 June 2023

Westgate Industrial Training College

The institution was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development. It was set up to address the needs of industry vis-a-vis training skilled employees from unclassified to class one.

 Address: P.O.Box 1585 Bulawayo

Tel: (+263) 09-74110

