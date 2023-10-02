Policy Advocacy & Influencing Manager (INT9929)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
This is a two years fixed term opportunity renewable on availability of funding to be based in any of the southern African countries subject to the person having the right to work in that country: Malawi/Mozambique/Zambia/Zimbabwe/South Africa. The person should be ready to start work latest November 2023.
We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Lead on working with CSO, social movements, alliances, media, activities, and other actors to amplify results of our work in a way that challenges poverty and inequality.
Qualifications and Experience
Oxfam is looking for an individual who is dynamic, charismatic, and credible leader with the following:
- At least a Masters’ level degree in the specific thematic area.
- Demonstrated experience of advocacy and campaigning resulting in dependable impact.
- Ability to engage and influence both corporate direction, contributing to and following it as appropriate and the ongoing development of program policy and quality to enhance the impact of Oxfam’s work.
- Ability to manage large amounts of work, outstanding prioritization and time management skills.
- Ability to build a people’s movement around the program theme and inspire followership.
- Proven analytical and conceptual thinking, high level research, project management knowledge and skills and experience using participatory tools and methodologies for assessment, programme identification, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
- Comprehensive experience of building leading and developing staff with different backgrounds ideally built on mature understanding of relevant issues derived from field experience.
- Commitment to and good knowledge of working with networks, coalitions and a partnership approach across the spectrum of Oxfam’s work, including innovative approaches to capacity strengthening.
- Good knowledge of and experience in developing advocacy and campaign strategies and plans and successfully achieving external impact and change. Some experience in undertaking media presentations.
- Proven management experience at a strategic level in a complex, dispersed organization with evidence of leading, facilitating and integrating a specific area of expertise across a wide network, providing clarity and focus of vision and impact, strategic planning and decision making and the delivery of agreed results.
- Excellent knowledge of the Southern African political environment and issues.
- Politically astute, with high impact influencing and persuasive skills and personal gravitas to gain respect and build and maintain strong, credible relationships, with internal and external stakeholders at all levels.
- Spoken and written Portuguese will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://jobs.oxfam.org.uk/vacancy/policy-advocacy--influencing-manager-int9929/20062/description/
NB: As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.