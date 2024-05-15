Primary Care Nurses: Locums x2 (Gokwe & Mutare)
Job Description
About Us:
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent provides primary health care services to clients, in line with organizational guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience
- Primary Care Nursing (PCN) Qualification.
- Should have 5 O’ level passes including English and Mathematics.
- Current practising certificate is a requirement.
- Certificate in Counselling is an added advantage.
- Family planning training is a requirement with a Certificate for Completion.
- Computer literacy is a requirement.
- At least two years’ experience in a similar role.
- Experience in the NGO sector will be an added advantage.
- A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele & Shona) is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees and qualifications. Applications should be received by 5pm on Friday the 17th of May, 2024 and should be directed to: recruitment@pszim.com
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.Generate a Whatsapp Message
