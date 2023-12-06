Primary Counsellor (Harare)

Job Description

Provide quality HIV Testing Services at community level and ensuring linkages to HIV prevention, care and treatment through working closely with facility nurses and Program Officers in the development of robust referral systems for Key Populations (KP) and Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW).

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the hub and provide AGYW and Key Population friendly services.

Conduct HIV counselling and testing services and linkage to HIV prevention care and treatment services.

Offer SRH services to AGYW / KP in the mobile clinic and or at safe spaces.

Support Young Sisters and strengthening activities of the Young Sisters groups/clubs.

Support PrEP Champions/ Community Facilitators, including maintenance of PrEP support groups.

Support training of DREAMS beneficiaries for the relevant DREAMS Core Packages.

Participate in differentiated service delivery and DREAMS / KP outreaches.

Record and report activities at community level using MOHCC and PZAT M&E tools and submit to the Senior program Officer/ Program Officer.

Any other activities as directed by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Good five Ordinary level passes including English.

Primary Care Counsellor certificate or equivalent (MOHCC).

Certificate in Rapid HIV Testing and Counselling is a must.

Proficiency in English and relevant local language (Ndebele a must for Matabeleland North).

Knowledge of SRH services, community health practices and general medical ethics.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively within a team and health facility settings and participate in stakeholder meetings occurring within and outside the District.

Ability to analyze and report relevant activities.

Sound knowledge of HIV care and treatment practices in Zimbabwe.

Computer literacy is a must.

OI/ ART experience is an added advantage.

A good understanding of the M&E systems used by Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.