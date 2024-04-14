Project Assistants (Masvingo district x1 and Gweru district x1)

Job Description

Contract: 6 months initial with possibility of extension subject availability of funding

Pangaea Zimbabwe is currently recruiting for an anticipated project focused on women and girls’ health rights. This project is part of the Zimbabwe Accountability and Civic Engagement grant, supported by DAI. The main objective is to empower women and girls by amplifying their voices, promoting accountability, and enhancing their access to health rights and quality services. The project will specifically target the Gweru and Masvingo districts in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide administrative and logistical support to the Programme Officer in implementing project activities in the district.

Assist in initiating and launching the “Know Your Health Rights” campaign targeting women and girls in communities in Masvingo and/or Gweru districts. This includes coordinating meetings, workshops, and training sessions.

Support the coordination of existing Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) community-based partners (NGOs and CBOs) to gather evidence on barriers and challenges affecting women and girls’ access to health services and rights.

Assist in strengthening existing Health Centre Committees at the health facility level. Ensure meaningful involvement and representation of women and girls, particularly Dreams ambassadors and Community Health Rights Champions.

Provide support in revitalizing and strengthening existing multidisciplinary and multisectoral District Task Teams (DTT). This includes logistical arrangements for meetings and communication with stakeholders.

Assist in developing position papers and policy briefs based on emerging issues from Health Centre Committees, District Task Teams, and Provincial Health Executive meetings.

Support the convening and participation in Provincial Health Executive and Provincial Health Teams meetings. This includes preparing meeting materials and documenting discussions.

Assist in developing relevant internal program monitoring tools and indicators to monitor program implementation, progress, and effectiveness.

Support the Programme Officer in conducting program monitoring, evaluation, and support visits to assess program implementation fidelity, progress, and effectiveness.

Provide general administrative support to the project team. This includes organizing meetings, managing project documentation, and liaising with partners and stakeholders.

Represent Pangaea Zimbabwe in relevant community, district, and provincial-level program events, as assigned by the Programme Officer.

Assist in managing project resources at the community, district, and provincial level. This includes tracking and reporting on resource utilization.

Assist in preparing activity and monthly detailed project reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or bachelor’s degree in public health, Administration, Project Management, Development Studies, Social Sciences, or a related field.

At least 1-2 years of experience in providing administrative support in implementing development projects, preferably in the health sector.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse stakeholders.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and other relevant software applications.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Fluency in English and Shona.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV to: admin@pangaeazw.org. Please indicate “Programme Officer Application – ZIMACE Project” in the subject line of the email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Women are encouraged to apply.