Public Relations Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent reports to the Public Relations Manager and is responsible for the implementation of the corporation’s PR plan under Marketing, Sales, and Stakeholder Engagement department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing annual stakeholder engagement and PR plans.
- Designing and producing IEC materials, reports, presentations, articles, press releases, online magazines, and social media posts.
- Designing or project managing the production of visual communications and digital content.
- Stakeholder mapping, engagement and relationship building.
- Organising and attending events such as press conferences, open days and exhibitions, and tours.
- Providing clients/ colleagues with information about new promotional opportunities and current PR campaigns progress.
- Analysing media coverage.
- Commissioning or undertaking relevant market research and data analysis.
- Coordinating and analysing the success of online advertising.
- Seek opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships, and advertising.
- Writing and actioning a company's social responsibility plan.
- Ensuring a company has a positive impact on local communities and the environment.
- Reporting on social responsibility activity to senior managers.
- Any other relevant duties assigned by the manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Journalism, Media or Marketing or related field.
- A minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role
- Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.
Skills:
- Excellent communication skills both orally and in writing.
- Excellent interpersonal and Presentation skills.
- The ability to prioritise and plan effectively.
- Excellent computers skills including digital media skills, such as graphic design, video editing and blog. administration.
- Social media management experience.
- A passion for corporate social responsibility and sustainability
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, and Application Letters. copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should quote “Public Relations Officer” in the email subject field.
The Director Human Resources and Administration
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
P.O. Box HG 444
Highlands
Harare
Email: pubrelations@zbc.co.zw
Deadline: 31 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is the state-owned broadcaster in Zimbabwe. It was established as the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), taking its current name in 1980. Like the RBC before it, the ZBC has been accused of being a government mouthpiece with no editorial independence.