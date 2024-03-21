Public Relations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent reports to the Public Relations Manager and is responsible for the implementation of the corporation’s PR plan under Marketing, Sales, and Stakeholder Engagement department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing annual stakeholder engagement and PR plans.

Designing and producing IEC materials, reports, presentations, articles, press releases, online magazines, and social media posts.

Designing or project managing the production of visual communications and digital content.

Stakeholder mapping, engagement and relationship building.

Organising and attending events such as press conferences, open days and exhibitions, and tours.

Providing clients/ colleagues with information about new promotional opportunities and current PR campaigns progress.

Analysing media coverage.

Commissioning or undertaking relevant market research and data analysis.

Coordinating and analysing the success of online advertising.

Seek opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships, and advertising.

Writing and actioning a company's social responsibility plan.

Ensuring a company has a positive impact on local communities and the environment.

Reporting on social responsibility activity to senior managers.

Any other relevant duties assigned by the manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Journalism, Media or Marketing or related field.

A minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role

Master’s degree is an added advantage.

Class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.

Skills:

Excellent communication skills both orally and in writing.

Excellent interpersonal and Presentation skills.

The ability to prioritise and plan effectively.

Excellent computers skills including digital media skills, such as graphic design, video editing and blog. administration.

Social media management experience.

A passion for corporate social responsibility and sustainability

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, and Application Letters. copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should quote “Public Relations Officer” in the email subject field.