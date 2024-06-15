Sales Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

We are thrilled to announce the opening of a Job Opportunity for an exceptionally talented Analyst to join our Sales Team.

The Sales Analyst will be responsible for the generation, analysis, and circulation of business performance statistics as well as providing data analysis for cross-functional teams in line with the sales and customer operations plan. This individual must be a detail-oriented and proven self-starter with the ability to drive success through exceptional initiative and independent work ethic. This position will be highly instrumental in supporting the Customer Operations Manager and Sales Teams with accurate and on-time sales statistics and sales operational planning.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales Tracking and reporting.

Customer Case Fill tracking and analysis.

Sales and operations planning.

Producing, analysing, circulating, and maintaining volume, revenue, and margin performance trackers.

Producing monthly and quarterly business reporting schedules to feed into sales and business performance review presentations.

Preparation of customer rebate schedules

Tracking, analysing, and submitting to the Customer Operations Manager key internal process efficiency tracking reports.

Producing and circulating product and order allocation reports to track customer order fill and case fill.

Tracking field sales team call productivity through tracking daily orders generated vs targeted daily order quantity.

Compiling and submitting weekly stock in trade tracker and comparison reports for review by the Customer Operations Manager.

Contributing to ad hoc analysis as needed to improve internal process flows, customer satisfaction and business intelligence.

Coordinating operational activities with the sales and distribution team to continually improve order cycles and operational procedures and optimize them.



Qualifications and Experience

Minimum bachelor’s degree in relevant field, requiring analytical abilities.

Competent in Microsoft Excel and Analytical Applications.

Ability to analyse data and intel from multiple sources and summarise into a concise root cause analysis for use by cross-functional teams in achieving their correct gap closure outcomes.

Ability to interface with cross-functional teams and internal stakeholders.

Commercial and business acumen.

Other

How to Apply

In return National Foods offers: The chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.