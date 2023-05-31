Senior Credit Risk Analyst

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the following position which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Credit Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for implementing credit risk management processes and programs in line with the Bank’s Credit Policy and regulatory guidelines to ensure a healthy loan book.

Duties and Responsibilities

Credit risk assessment.

Loan portfolio management.

Credit risk monitoring and reporting.

Foster credit risk management culture.

Qualifications and Experience

Business related degree.

IOBZ qualification or Risk Management Diploma.

At least 3 years in credit risk management.

Remuneration:

The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw,

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 8 June 2023