Pindula|
List ProductAccount
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Senior Credit Risk Analyst

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Jun. 08, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the following position which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Credit Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for implementing credit risk management processes and programs in line with the Bank’s Credit Policy and regulatory guidelines to ensure a healthy loan book.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Credit risk assessment.
  • Loan portfolio management.
  • Credit risk monitoring and reporting.
  • Foster credit risk management culture.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Business related degree.
  • IOBZ qualification or Risk Management Diploma.
  • At least 3 years in credit risk management.

Remuneration:

  • The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw,

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 8 June 2023

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Production Manager

Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Compliance Officer: Monitoring & Testing

Deadline:
Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)
Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)

General Manager: Human Resources

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Commissioner Revenue Assurance: Level 2 (Harare)

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Director, Research And Innovation

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback