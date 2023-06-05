Teaching Assistant Disaster Risk Reduction

Job Description

FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate is expected to be innovative, assist in marking and conducting tutorials and practical activities for undergraduate courses.

To participate in other University service and community engagement activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Disaster Management Sciences, Geology, Climate Science, Geography, Geosciences or any DRR related discipline passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class.

GIS and Remote Sensing knowledge would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023