Technical Sales Person (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Duties and responsibilities assigned by the Human Resources Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Depth knowledge of plumbing.
- Bachelor’s Degree or certificate in sales and marketing.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in hardware environment.
- Ability to train others.
- Knowledge in other hardware products is an added advantage.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw by the end of 10 May 2024
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
