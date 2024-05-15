Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Technical Sales Person (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
May. 10, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Duties and responsibilities assigned by the Human Resources Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Depth knowledge of plumbing.
  • Bachelor’s Degree or certificate in sales and marketing.
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in hardware environment.
  • Ability to train others.
  • Knowledge in other hardware products is an added advantage.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw by the end of 10 May 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Impala Car Rental
Impala Car Rental

Sales Executive (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback