Sales & Marketing Officer: Grade 10 (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The position exists to create a market and develop and implement strategies and favorable reputation management for CMED ensuring that CMED acquires a larger market share and ensure that all stakeholders know the services offered by CMED. The incumbent will be reporting to the Regional Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contribution to strategic planning and development of corresponding action plans.
- Identifying marketing opportunities, analyses the market and establishing targeted market share.
- Planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating business promotion programs and developing sales action plans.
- Analyze business results and trends
- Review and recommend pricing strategies.
- Coordination of the activities of commission-based sales personnel.
- Initiating, coordinating and participating in the organization’s representations to key forums and symposiums.
- Engage in website development and updating to ensure visibility and public awareness of the organization.
- Customer relationship management.
- Market research and development.
- Budgeting and cost management in area of jurisdiction.
- Coordination of marketing staff and activities at head office and provincial centers.
- Setting performance targets and staff supervision.
- Prepare regular reports for Management decision making- weekly/monthly/annually.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing or Business administration.
- Diploma in Marketing is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of digital marketing.
- At least 2 years’ relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Sales and Marketing Officer” to:
The Human Resource Officer
CMED Private Limited
762-3 Bristol Road
GWERU
or email to: maziririv@cmed.co.zw not later than 21 May 2024
