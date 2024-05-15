Pindula|Search Pindula
CMED (Private) Limited

Sales & Marketing Officer: Grade 10 (Gweru)

CMED (Private) Limited
May. 21, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The position exists to create a market and develop and implement strategies and favorable reputation management for CMED ensuring that CMED acquires a larger market share and ensure that all stakeholders know the services offered by CMED. The incumbent will be reporting to the Regional Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Contribution to strategic planning and development of corresponding action plans.
  • Identifying marketing opportunities, analyses the market and establishing targeted market share.
  • Planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating business promotion programs and developing sales action plans.
  • Analyze business results and trends
  • Review and recommend pricing strategies.
  • Coordination of the activities of commission-based sales personnel.
  • Initiating, coordinating and participating in the organization’s representations to key forums and symposiums.
  • Engage in website development and updating to ensure visibility and public awareness of the organization.
  • Customer relationship management.
  • Market research and development.
  • Budgeting and cost management in area of jurisdiction.
  • Coordination of marketing staff and activities at head office and provincial centers.
  • Setting performance targets and staff supervision.
  • Prepare regular reports for Management decision making- weekly/monthly/annually.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Marketing or Business administration.
  • Diploma in Marketing is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of digital marketing.
  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Sales and Marketing Officer” to:

The Human Resource Officer

CMED Private Limited

762-3 Bristol Road

GWERU

or email to: maziririv@cmed.co.zw not later than 21 May 2024

CMED (Private) Limited

.

