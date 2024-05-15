Sales & Marketing Officer: Grade 10 (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The position exists to create a market and develop and implement strategies and favorable reputation management for CMED ensuring that CMED acquires a larger market share and ensure that all stakeholders know the services offered by CMED. The incumbent will be reporting to the Regional Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribution to strategic planning and development of corresponding action plans.

Identifying marketing opportunities, analyses the market and establishing targeted market share.

Planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating business promotion programs and developing sales action plans.

Analyze business results and trends

Review and recommend pricing strategies.

Coordination of the activities of commission-based sales personnel.

Initiating, coordinating and participating in the organization’s representations to key forums and symposiums.

Engage in website development and updating to ensure visibility and public awareness of the organization.

Customer relationship management.

Market research and development.

Budgeting and cost management in area of jurisdiction.

Coordination of marketing staff and activities at head office and provincial centers.

Setting performance targets and staff supervision.

Prepare regular reports for Management decision making- weekly/monthly/annually.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or Business administration.

Diploma in Marketing is an added advantage.

Knowledge of digital marketing.

At least 2 years’ relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Sales and Marketing Officer” to:

The Human Resource Officer