Van Sales Representatives (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
We are seeking motivated individuals to join our Sales Department as Van Sales Representatives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling and transporting products along established routes, including door-to-door areas, street locations, and marketplaces.
- Receiving payments from customers.
- Building and maintaining strong customer relationships.
- Planning routes and ensuring timely product delivery.
- Reporting sales activities accurately.
- Monitoring market trends and competitors.
- Ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining necessary documentation.
- Possessing in-depth knowledge of the products.
- Meeting sales targets and goals.
- Maintaining the sales vehicle in good condition.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar role.
- Certificate in Sales and Marketing or a relevant qualification.
- Proficiency in MS Office/ Excel.
- Knowledge of the FMCG business.
- Ability to develop and maintain a good client market base.
- At least 30 years of age.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Thrives in a fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 17 May 2024. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.
