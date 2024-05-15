Van Sales Representatives (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking motivated individuals to join our Sales Department as Van Sales Representatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling and transporting products along established routes, including door-to-door areas, street locations, and marketplaces.

Receiving payments from customers.

Building and maintaining strong customer relationships.

Planning routes and ensuring timely product delivery.

Reporting sales activities accurately.

Monitoring market trends and competitors.

Ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining necessary documentation.

Possessing in-depth knowledge of the products.

Meeting sales targets and goals.

Maintaining the sales vehicle in good condition.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar role.

Certificate in Sales and Marketing or a relevant qualification.

Proficiency in MS Office/ Excel.

Knowledge of the FMCG business.

Ability to develop and maintain a good client market base.

At least 30 years of age.

Excellent communication skills.

Thrives in a fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 17 May 2024. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.