Prodairy (Private) Limited

Van Sales Representatives (Harare)

May. 17, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking motivated individuals to join our Sales Department as Van Sales Representatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Selling and transporting products along established routes, including door-to-door areas, street locations, and marketplaces.
  • Receiving payments from customers.
  • Building and maintaining strong customer relationships.
  • Planning routes and ensuring timely product delivery.
  • Reporting sales activities accurately.
  • Monitoring market trends and competitors.
  • Ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining necessary documentation.
  • Possessing in-depth knowledge of the products.
  • Meeting sales targets and goals.
  • Maintaining the sales vehicle in good condition.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar role.
  • Certificate in Sales and Marketing or a relevant qualification.
  • Proficiency in MS Office/ Excel.
  • Knowledge of the FMCG business.
  • Ability to develop and maintain a good client market base.
  • At least 30 years of age.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Thrives in a fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw no later than 17 May 2024. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

