Water Technician (Tongogara Refugee Camp, Chipinge)
Job Description
To implement the Water Supply components of Water Sanitation and Hygiene Projects in Tongogara Refugee Camp and provide backup maintenance and repair services.
Duties and Responsibilities
Program Implementation and Management:
- Plan, and implement WASH water supply project activities and maintain a preventative maintenance calendar or schedule.
- Provide and supervise maintenance and repair services for water supply systems and all WASH infrastructure.
- Ensure that project activities are implemented timely, efficiently and effectively to meet project objectives and standards.
- To partake in the Installation of the Lorentz control app and installation settings for the controller box and the pump unit.
- To understand pump unit type and make basic settings (this is mandatory for perfect operation and data monitoring).
- Know-how of the Dashboard display interpretation and be able to check the pump's performance in the last hour, day, month, or year.
- Knowledge of interpreting the displayed data such as flow rate, water level three-phase grid, and generator flow.
- Understanding of the operational settings required to choose a time limit or a water limit (e.g. for a low-yielding borehole or hybrid operation and diesel generator)
- General safety directions for the Water pump system or user control boxes
- GIS mapping of water pipeline networks for urgent repair and tracking flow systems.
- Monitoring and controlling water quality, supply, and distribution using manual and/or Real-Time monitoring information technology methods.
- Stores management, restocking of waterpipe spares, and record-keeping for all requested spares at the warehouse.
- Completing all work tasks safely and efficiently by national and global standards
- Respond to emergency calls and assigned duties timely
- Mobilize communities and stakeholders at all levels to participate and contribute effectively in water, sanitation and hygiene projects.
- Assist in needs assessments, baseline surveys, inventories, data collection and site visit activities incidental to project implementation.
- Supervise and monitor capacity testing, water sampling and water quality analysis activities
- Develop and submit accurate bills of quantities for WASH project materials.
- Prepare and use appropriate project-specific Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and training materials for operation and maintenance.
- Recruit and train Village/ Camp Pump Minders and Mechanics and promote Community-based operation and maintenance of water sources and sanitation facilities.
- Rehabilitate water points to meet project objectives and standards.
- Build the Capacity of communities through training of WASH Committees.
- Supervise and monitor borehole drilling and installation of pumps and other construction works at project sites to ensure that they meet functional, durability and other technical standards.
- Ensure the security and appropriate use of assets and materials in project areas/sites.
- Monitor the physical, chemical and bacteriological quality of water supplied through WASH projects.
Documentation:
- Prepare and submit accurate timely project records and reports to meet reporting requirements.
- Present regular progress reports at set dates and appropriate meetings.
- Submit weekly, monthly and quarterly reports to WASH Coordinator and /or WASH Engineer/ Manager.
- Maintain accurate asset and resource use registers.
- Maintain accurate materials delivery, use and or distribution records per project site.
Representation & Networking:
- Liaise with Government – District Water and Sanitation Sub Committee (DWSSC) and DDF, local authorities, local communities and other community-based agencies for the successful implementation of on WASH project activities.
- Supervise the activities of service providers contracted to provide water supply and sanitation facilities at project sites.
- Participate in monthly District Water and Sanitation Meetings and other project-related forums and activities.
- Participate in incidental responses to WASH or health-related emergencies /disasters.
- Participate in integrating WASH activities with other cross-cutting issues.
Spiritual Leadership:
- Attend and participate in spiritual nurture meetings and in weekly and daily devotions as scheduled and required.
- Exhibit spiritual maturity, integrity biblical leadership and a dynamic personal sense of life calling.
- Influence staff towards a shared World Vision mission.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Plumbing / Water Engineering.
- A Bachelor of Science Degree / Diploma in Civil / Water Engineering, Water and Sanitation, and Rural Development will be an added advantage.
- Must be technically and mechanically inclined with work knowledge of all aspects of plumbing, pump installation, repair and service.
- At least one year of implementing rural water supply and sanitation projects and/ or on general maintenance including plumbing, electrical pumps and appliance repair and maintenance.
- Experience in the construction of boreholes, installation and maintenance of water pumps and other rural water supply systems.
- Experience in installing, maintaining and repairing Water pumps and water supply and distribution systems including carrying out plumbing works.
- Experience coordinating and supervising contract services by private contractors for the construction of rural water supply systems.
- Excellent English communication skills (oral and written), interpersonal, organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Computer literacy and ability to learn and comprehend software related to water supply.
- Ability to carry out electrical repairs that do not require a license.
- A clean class four (4) driver’s license.
Other
NB: Qualified women are encouraged to apply. Shortlisting will be on a rolling basis.
Deadline: 10 January 2023
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.