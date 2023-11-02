Young KP Field Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position of Young KP Field Officer in Seke, Mashonaland East province for the DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH’s activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Position Summary:

The Young KP Field Officer will coordinate the HIV/AIDS prevention approach to the most at-risk AGYWs especially Young Women Selling Sex (YWSS) aged 15 to 24 years. The successful candidate shall ensure the delivery of comprehensive DREAMS HIV and Violence Prevention services working closely with Health service providers, community stakeholders, and key partners involved in key populations programming to improve access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment services. The position reports to the GBV, Child Protection, and KP Coordinator and supervises Young Sisters.