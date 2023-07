This version of the itel S23 is different from the other 2 because it has 256GB internal storage. The RAM is 8GB and it comes with another 8GB extended RAM. The camera of the S23 is a standout feature as it's the first itel to have a 50-megapixel sensors on the rear camera. It has 2 visible rear lenses but there's no information of the second camera sensor.

The fron camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. The battery has 5000 mAh capacity and it supports 10W charging.