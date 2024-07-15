Samsung Galaxy A04s (128GB, 4GB)

At 128GB, this A04s offer more internal storage than the other A04s smartphones by Samsung. On the other features it's somewhat the same as the lower one in line with 4GB RAM. It also has 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage. The phone also features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.