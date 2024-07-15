Pindula|Search Pindula
Samsung Galaxy A04s (128GB, 4GB)

Samsung Galaxy A04s (128GB, 4GB)

At 128GB, this A04s offer more internal storage than the other A04s smartphones by Samsung. On the other features it's somewhat the same as the lower one in line with 4GB RAM. It also has 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage. The phone also features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. 

$169

Specifications

  • Fast Charge15W
  • ProcessorExynos 850 (8nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
  • Release DateSeptember 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Display6.5 inches
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM4GB
  • Storage Memory128GB
  • ModelGalaxy A04s
