The Samsung Galaxy F04 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a 13MP rear camera. The phone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. It is a good choice for those looking for a basic smartphone with a long battery life.
Samsung Galaxy F04
$113
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge15W
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 12
- ➤ Release DateJanuary 2023
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.5 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy F04