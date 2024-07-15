Samsung Galaxy M04 (64GB, 4GB)

The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 entry-level phone processor, providing good performance for basic tasks. It has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth lens. The front selfie camera is 5 Megapixels. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery, providing extended usage.