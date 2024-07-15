Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Samsung Galaxy M04 (64GB, 4GB)

Samsung Galaxy M04 (64GB, 4GB)

Buy with Cash

The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 entry-level phone processor, providing good performance for basic tasks. It has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth lens. The front selfie camera is 5 Megapixels. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery, providing extended usage.

$113

Specifications

  • Fast Charge15W
  • ProcessorMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
  • Release DateDecember 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
  • Back Camera13 Megapixels
  • Display6.5 inches
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM4GB
  • Storage Memory64GB
  • ModelGalaxy M04
Buy on CreditBuy with Cash
USD loans for civil servants in Zimbabwe
Seller Shop
Chat on WhatsApp
Feedback