The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 entry-level phone processor, providing good performance for basic tasks. It has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth lens. The front selfie camera is 5 Megapixels. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery, providing extended usage.
Samsung Galaxy M04 (64GB, 4GB)
$113
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge15W
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 12
- ➤ Release DateDecember 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.5 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy M04