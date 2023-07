The Samsung Galaxy M32 has a large 6000 mAh battery giving it a long life after a charge. On memory, it has 128GB of internal storage, and 6GB of RAM. It is powered by a Exynos 1280 (5 nm) processor.

It has a 4 camera system at the back with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 8-megapixel sensor.