Econet In Massive Data Bundle Tariff Hike

An 8 gig private WIFI data bundle now costs ZWL$111 342 up from ZWL$37 114 while a 15 gig bundle is now available for ZWL$201 033 up from ZWL$67 011.

Econent said a 25 gig will cost ZWL$294 675 from ZWL$98 225 and 50 gig users will have to pay ZWL$506 106 up from ZWL$168 702.

The latest tariff hike by Econet comes as the value of the Zimbabwe dollar has continued to plummet against other currencies at both official and parallel markets.

Some service providers are now devising ways to reject the Zimbabwe dollar such as engaging in forward rating and claiming that their point-of-sale machines are down, leaving customers with no option except to make payments in foreign currency.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment