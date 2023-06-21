Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid Until June 23

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe evening weather report and forecast for Wednesday 21 June 2023, valid until Friday 23 June 2023.

MSD reported that a change in the wind regime overnight resulted in moderate ground frost in Matopos, Lupane, Rusape, and Henderson, and drizzle in Chisumbanje. By evening, the south-easterly winds began to die down.

On Thursday 22 June 2023, very cold morning conditions are anticipated over the Highveld, with moderate ground frost in Matopos, Lupane, Nkayi, Gweru, Henderson, Rusape, Marondera, Nyanga, Mukandi, and Mount Darwin. All other areas will be cold at first, becoming warm by afternoon with clear skies and a cooling breeze towards evening.

Feedback