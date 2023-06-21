Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid Until June 23
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe evening weather report and forecast for Wednesday 21 June 2023, valid until Friday 23 June 2023.
MSD reported that a change in the wind regime overnight resulted in moderate ground frost in Matopos, Lupane, Rusape, and Henderson, and drizzle in Chisumbanje. By evening, the south-easterly winds began to die down.
On Thursday 22 June 2023, very cold morning conditions are anticipated over the Highveld, with moderate ground frost in Matopos, Lupane, Nkayi, Gweru, Henderson, Rusape, Marondera, Nyanga, Mukandi, and Mount Darwin. All other areas will be cold at first, becoming warm by afternoon with clear skies and a cooling breeze towards evening.
The weather outlook for Friday 23 June 2023 predicts cloudy, windy, and cold conditions in certain provinces, including Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and southern areas of the Midlands. Measures should be taken to mitigate the effects of the cold, including monitoring temperature within fowl-runs and adjusting accordingly, keeping warm, and dressing appropriately for vulnerable members of the community, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory-related illnesses.
Cattle rearers can provide shelter for their livestock to protect them from the cold, and ensure they are properly fed and watered. Poultry farmers, especially those with day-old chicks, should monitor the temperature within their fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impact of cold conditions on their bird population.
Fireguards should be constructed to prevent the spread of fires, especially in areas that are at risk of wildfires.