RETRACTION Of Article Titled "ZIMRA Loses Tax Records Dating Back To 6 Years Ago"

We retract the article titled “ZIMRA Loses Tax Records Dating Back To 6 Years Ago” published on June 20, 2023, and apologise to our readers and ZIMRA for any misinformation caused. The article reported that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) had lost tax records dating back six years, which raised concerns over potential revenue leakages and tax evasion.

However, ZIMRA has since denied those claims and stated that they have not experienced any system failure or hacking of their servers. We have received a statement from ZIMRA denying the claims that they lost tax records due to a system crash or hacking of servers. ZIMRA stated that the request for information from clients is for the purpose of updating taxpayer records due to changes in contact details, physical or email addresses, public officers, tax accountants, or missing information. They are also migrating client data onto their new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) to enhance efficiency and simplify business processes through automation. ZIMRA encourages all taxpayers to update their master data information to ensure effective communication.

We regret any inconvenience caused and acknowledge that the previous article was not accurate.

