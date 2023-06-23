Zimbabwe's Presidential Election To Have 11 Candidates: ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced on Thursday that 11 candidates would contest the southern African country’s presidential election on August 23.

While 21 candidates submitted nomination papers on Wednesday, 10 were not accepted for various reasons, including failure to pay the US$20,000 fee or insufficient nominations. Candidates were required to have 10 nominations from each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.

ZEC’s deputy chairman Rodney Kiwa confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, leader of Zanu PF, and his main rival Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) had their papers accepted. Other candidates on the ballot include Saviour Kasukuwere, Douglas Mwonzora, Lovemore Madhuku, Joseph Busha, Trust Chikohora, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Wilbert Archbald Mubaiwa, Gwinyai Muzorewa, and Harry Peter Wilson.

Feedback