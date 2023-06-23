Zimbabwe's Presidential Election To Have 11 Candidates: ZEC
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced on Thursday that 11 candidates would contest the southern African country’s presidential election on August 23.
While 21 candidates submitted nomination papers on Wednesday, 10 were not accepted for various reasons, including failure to pay the US$20,000 fee or insufficient nominations. Candidates were required to have 10 nominations from each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.
ZEC’s deputy chairman Rodney Kiwa confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, leader of Zanu PF, and his main rival Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) had their papers accepted. Other candidates on the ballot include Saviour Kasukuwere, Douglas Mwonzora, Lovemore Madhuku, Joseph Busha, Trust Chikohora, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, Wilbert Archbald Mubaiwa, Gwinyai Muzorewa, and Harry Peter Wilson.
The ZEC will release successful candidate lists for the National Assembly and local authority elections by June 30 to provide time for aggrieved candidates to launch court appeals.
Some presidential aspirants have resolved not to contest in this year’s election citing high nomination fees. Tendai Peter Munyanduri, leader of the New Innovative and Modernisation Front Party (NIMFP), has said he will not contest for the presidency in the 2023 elections due to high nomination fees and pressure from his studies.