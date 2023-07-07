CCC Approaches High Court To Challenge Campaign Launch Ban

The Magistrates’ Court erroneously set the matter down for 11 July (2 days after the rally) in violation of the Act. We’ve lodged an urgent review to the High Court.

In banning the CCC rally, Police said the venue selected by the opposition party has no access roads and water, exposing supporters to communicable diseases.

ZRP also said they were not given sufficient notice “as provided for in terms of the MOPA Act”, and advised CCC to find another venue and date for the event.

On Wednesday, police disrupted CCC’s Presidential Campaign Rally in Chiredzi, saying the party failed to comply with security requirements prescribed under section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23).

Another CCC rally that was scheduled for Chivi Growth Point this Friday was also blocked by the Police who said the venue had already been booked by ZANU PF.

More: Pindula News

