Zimbabwe Police Speak On "Banned" CCC Bindura Rally

The convenor later said that the local Bindura Municipality had turned down their request to use Chipadze Stadium on the pretext that the stadium was undergoing renovations. Coincidentally, the local authority’s mayor and deputy mayor, who are both Citizen Coalition for Change members, offered the convenor their personal private stands in Bindura to hold the rally.

The stands are in a private area which has other beneficiaries who needed to be consulted before the rally is sanctioned. The two stands in Brookdale area which are roughly measuring 3 800 and 3 900 square metres respectively cannot accommodate many people and have no access roads or ablution facilities as the area is yet to be fully developed.

The Officer Commanding Bindura District had no option, but not to sanction the rally based on the insecurity at the venue and lack of proper and clear logistics arrangement by the convenor and her party.

The convenor’s party tried to change venue and utilize a private open space in Mazowe area. The owner of the space did not give them the authority to utilize the open space. The convener then advised the local police on this development. Above all, the police had engaged the Citizen Coalition for Change convenor despite the fact that they had given the police insufficient notice to prepare for security arrangements in terms of the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) Chapter 11:23.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and their representatives to be organized and avoid discrediting the police for their own internal failings to follow clear conditions stipulated under MOPA.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds political parties that venues are not given or acquired through the police, but by engaging the institutions and individuals who own such facilities.

On Saturday, CCC national spokesperson, Fadxzayi Mahere declared that the “ban” on their national campaign mega-launch rally in Bindura is unlawful. She said the party has approached the courts to challenge the ban, but the matter is still pending before the High Court. The CCC claims that ZANU PF has used political violence, unlawful arrests, and intimidation to disrupt or ban over 92 of their meetings or rallies since their formation in January 2022. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mahere said despite the continued efforts to silence them, the CCC remains committed to mobilising voters for a big win on election day and building a new Zimbabwe that works for everyone. The party asserts that a big win for the CCC is a big win for everyone, and they remain the only credible alternative capable of achieving this vision.

Tags

Leave a Comment