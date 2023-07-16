WATCH: Malema Speaks On Importance Of Free, Fair Credible Elections In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago

Julius Malema, the leader of the South African opposition party EFF, has stated that South Africa needs a stable and functional Zimbabwe hence the need for the neighbouring country to hold free, fair and credible elections. He said Zimbabweans must be allowed to vote for their preferred presidential candidate without any hindrances. Watch the video below for more:

Julius Malema’s recent comments come in response to the disqualification of Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting in Zimbabwe’s presidential election. The High Court ruled that Kasukuwere had been living outside his constituency for over 18 months, which is in violation of the Electoral Act. Additionally, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been barring rallies organized by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Malema has criticized these actions, stating that they are equivalent to preventing the main opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, from freely contesting the election.

Feedback