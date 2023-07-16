Zimbabwe Police Confirm Fatal Accident In Binga

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road accident that took place on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The accident happened in the morning near Masumo Bridge, Samende area, Binga. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said a Stallion Cruise bus travelling from Siabuwa to Binga overturned in the accident. The number of people killed and injured has not yet been released. Reads the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/07/23 in the morning near Masumo Bridge, Samende area, Binga in which a Stallion Cruise bus travelling from Siabuwa to Binga overturned. The number of people killed and injured will be released in due course.

In another case, the police in Murewa are requesting information that may help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident. The incident resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man. He was found dead at the 107-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda road on July 15, 2023. The victim was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident.

