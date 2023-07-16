Zimbabwe Police Confirm Fatal Accident In Binga

Zimbabwe Police Confirm Fatal Accident In Binga4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road accident that took place on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The accident happened in the morning near Masumo Bridge, Samende area, Binga. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said a Stallion Cruise bus travelling from Siabuwa to Binga overturned in the accident. The number of people killed and injured has not yet been released. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/07/23 in the morning near Masumo Bridge, Samende area, Binga in which a Stallion Cruise bus travelling from Siabuwa to Binga overturned. The number of people killed and injured will be released in due course.
In another case, the police in Murewa are requesting information that may help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident. The incident resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man. He was found dead at the 107-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda road on July 15, 2023. The victim was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident.
Police are appealing to the public for relevant information on the accident.
These reports come just hours after ZRP confirmed two fatal road traffic accidents that occurred on July 13 and 14, 2023. The first accident happened at approximately 7:20 pm at the 18-kilometre mark along Harare-Shamva Road, where a Nissan Caravan carrying eight passengers veered off the road, overturned several times, and landed on its roof. Seven people died, and two others were injured. The second accident occurred at around 7:40 am on July 14 along Natview-Hobhouse Road, Mutare. Three pedestrians walking by the roadside were hit and killed by an Ateco Benz lorry that had veered off the road. The driver and two passengers on board, as well as another pedestrian, were injured.