Two Honda Fit Vehicles Collided, Killing Four And Injuring Four

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on July 17, 2023 at around 0530 hours along Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off. A police report seen by Pindula News states that four people died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. Police said the accident involved a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board that hit a pedestrian before swerving to the right, resulting in a head-on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle carrying one passenger.

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off on 17/07/23 at around 0530 hours where four people died whilst four others were injured.

A Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it was involved in a head on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board.

Feedback