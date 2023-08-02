Mnangagwa Has Less Than 10% Of Mugabe's Intelligence: Prof Mutambara

5 minutes ago

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Arthur Mutambara, has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has less than 10% of the late former President Robert Mugabe which is the reason why he missed an opportunity to unite Zimbabwe and re-engage with the international community after the removal of Mugabe in 2017.

In an interview with Trevor Ncube, Chairman of Alpha Media Holdings, Mutambara noted that there was significant goodwill towards Zimbabwe, particularly from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and a capable leader should have capitalised on this momentum.

Mutambara further opined that Mnangagwa lacked the competence to lead Zimbabwe and could have done better in promoting the country’s interests. He also criticised Mnangagwa’s tribalism, stating that he was worse than Mugabe in this regard.

