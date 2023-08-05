Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

HomeElections In Zimbabwe

PICTURES: ZANU PF's "2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally" In Mutawatawa

4 minutes ago
Sat, 05 Aug 2023 13:48:03 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
PICTURES: ZANU PF's "2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally" In Mutawatawa
ZANU PF held its “2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally” in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East to mobilise support for the upcoming elections. President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the crowd and expressed his delight at the Mash East Presidential Star Rally, stating that it attracted a record-breaking attendance, surpassing the previously boasted numbers of Masvingo.
 
He emphasised the longstanding support of Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, which has consistently voted for the ruling party over the past four decades. He highlighted Zanu PF’s status as the most popular political party in Zimbabwe, credited with achieving independence, democracy, and peace. Mnangagwa expressed confidence in victory in the upcoming elections, declaring that ZANU will continue ruling.
 

He also said the Land Reform Program is “behind us” emphasising that it will not be reversed. Zimbabwe initiated a land reform program in multiple phases from 1980 to 2000. The fast-track land reform implemented in the late 1990s was particularly controversial and resulted in strained relations with Western countries. While there have been demands to restore land to displaced white farmers, the ruling party, ZANU PF, chose to pursue compensation instead. However, this compensation option is proving to be challenging for bankrupt Zimbabwe. The issue of land reform remains a complex and sensitive topic in the country, as it involves addressing historical injustices, ensuring agricultural productivity, and managing the economic repercussions. Finding a sustainable and equitable resolution to the land question continues to be a significant challenge for Zimbabwe. Politicians are using it to gain votes each and every election.

 
President Mnangagwa also said for the past 3 years, Zimbabwe was having a surplus of food. Over the past two decades, Zimbabwe has experienced persistent food shortages attributed to a combination of factors including inadequate rainfall and ineffective government policies. To supplement local agriculture, the country has relied on grain imports from neighbouring and distant countries like Brazil and Russia. Despite claims of surplus by authorities, the World Food Programme has recently warned that 4.1 million Zimbabweans urgently require food aid.
 
 
While ZANU PF traditionally dominates Mashonaland province, opposition parties have in recent years gained support by pledging to address issues such as the displacement of villagers by miners. Some residents claim that miners are unlawfully removing them from ancestral lands without government intervention.
 
President Mnangagwa said in Mashonaland East Province, 243 high-impact projects are being implemented. Some of the projects listed were classified as follows:

  • Completed projects in Mashonaland East Province:

    • Harare-Chivhu Highway
    • Kunzvi Dam
    • Chivhu Dam
    • Saparanyambuya Irrigation
    • Inducon Black Granite Plant
    • Zesa Pension Funds Mall
    • School blocks and science labs

  • Ongoing projects in Mashonaland East Province:

    • Wedza Composite Office Block
    • Central Registry
    • Ebene Black Granite Plant
    • Beta Bricks
    • Finealt Bio-Diesel Plant
    • Mutawatawa Magistrates Court
    • Dombotombo Walk-up flats

  • Food security achievements in Mashonaland East Province:

    • Increased maize production
    • Increased traditional grains production

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Emmerson ManangagwaZanu-PFZimbabwe 2023 Elections

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback