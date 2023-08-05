PICTURES: ZANU PF's "2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally" In Mutawatawa

ZANU PF held its “2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally” in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East to mobilise support for the upcoming elections. President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the crowd and expressed his delight at the Mash East Presidential Star Rally, stating that it attracted a record-breaking attendance, surpassing the previously boasted numbers of Masvingo.

He emphasised the longstanding support of Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, which has consistently voted for the ruling party over the past four decades. He highlighted Zanu PF’s status as the most popular political party in Zimbabwe, credited with achieving independence, democracy, and peace. Mnangagwa expressed confidence in victory in the upcoming elections, declaring that ZANU will continue ruling.