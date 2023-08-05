PICTURES: ZANU PF's "2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally" In Mutawatawa

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
PICTURES: ZANU PF's "2023 Mash East Presidential Star Rally" In Mutawatawa4 minutes ago
He also said the Land Reform Program is “behind us” emphasising that it will not be reversed. Zimbabwe initiated a land reform program in multiple phases from 1980 to 2000. The fast-track land reform implemented in the late 1990s was particularly controversial and resulted in strained relations with Western countries. While there have been demands to restore land to displaced white farmers, the ruling party, ZANU PF, chose to pursue compensation instead. However, this compensation option is proving to be challenging for bankrupt Zimbabwe. The issue of land reform remains a complex and sensitive topic in the country, as it involves addressing historical injustices, ensuring agricultural productivity, and managing the economic repercussions. Finding a sustainable and equitable resolution to the land question continues to be a significant challenge for Zimbabwe. Politicians are using it to gain votes each and every election.
Completed projects in Mashonaland East Province:
- Harare-Chivhu Highway
- Kunzvi Dam
- Chivhu Dam
- Saparanyambuya Irrigation
- Inducon Black Granite Plant
- Zesa Pension Funds Mall
- School blocks and science labs
Ongoing projects in Mashonaland East Province:
- Wedza Composite Office Block
- Central Registry
- Ebene Black Granite Plant
- Beta Bricks
- Finealt Bio-Diesel Plant
- Mutawatawa Magistrates Court
- Dombotombo Walk-up flats
Food security achievements in Mashonaland East Province:
- Increased maize production
- Increased traditional grains production