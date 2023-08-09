Itel S23 and P40 Plus Compared

We recommend the P40 Plus over the S23. Given all the features, we thing it’s a better phone overall.

Internal Storage

The internal storage is where you store things on your phone: WhatsApp database, Photos, Videos, PDFs and any other important stuff you have.

Both these phones come with 128GB RAM.

128GB of storage is now fairly common and can even be found on phones under priced $100.

RAM

The RAM is what keeps Apps and data that’s currently in use open the phone. The larger it is the faster the phone can do tasks.

The itel S23 has 8GB of RAM, which can be extended by another 8GB for a total 16GB RAM.

The itel P40 Plus has 4GB of RAM, which can be extended by another 4GB for a total 8GB RAM. While this is half of the S23, a total 8GB RAM is quite a lot. There are many phones in use today that only have a total 2GB RAM.

Cameras

On the camera front, the S23 has a 50 Megapixel back camera, which is a lot for its $119 price. The P40 Plus only has 13 megapixels on the rear.

Both phones have an 8 Megapixels selfie camera.

Battery Size

The battery size is one point where the P40 Plus beats the competition. It has a 7000 mAh capacity battery supporting 18W fast-charging .

The S23 on the other had only has a 5 000 mAh battery and supports much slower charging at just 10W.

Processor

The two phones both have an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. They are the same. This is an entry level processor which explains why it’s in phones priced less than $120.

Size of phone

Some people like smaller phones, some bigger ones. A generally standard phone size today is 6.6 inches.

The P40 Plus is a much bigger phone with a display size of 6.8 inches.

The S23 is smaller at 6.6 inches.

Android Version

The itel P40 Plus runs the latest Android 13 which was released in August last year. The itel S23 runs Android 12. While this may be updated to Android 13, when that will happen is not clear.

Android 13 has a couple of benefits over Android 12. It features better speed of tyhe phone, improved navigation, easy to use shortcut for the QR code scanner. it also has a better user interface in general.

Price

The P40 Plus is priced lower in Zimbabwe but not by a big difference. On Pindula it’s $116.

The itel S23 is $119. The 256GB version of the itel S23 is $139.

Conclusion

People are often surprised when we tell them that we recommend the P40 Plus over the S23. The reason for us is simple.

The features where the S23 beats the P40 Plus are just RAM and Camera Resolution. While these two things are important, the total 8GB RAM that you can get on the P40 Plus is more than enough to run some intensive applications and also not slow you down for any practical uses.

The camera on the P40 Plus, while just 13 Megapixels (and 8MB selfie camera), is very good for everyday photos of parties, kids playing, selfies and business use. The only instance where the 50 Megapixel camera on the itel S23 would matter is when you need to print your photos.

The itel P40 Plus beats the S23 where it matters the most – the battery. With 7000 mAh, this is massive battery that will last you probably an extra day compared to the S23.

What’s more, the P40 Plus is cheaper!

Disclosure: Pindula is an official Itel, Tecno and Infinix retailer in Zimbabwe.

Tags

Leave a Comment