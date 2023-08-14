VP Chiwenga Urged To Reverse Mugabe's Removal And Restore Power To The People

A proposal for General V.P Chiwenga in light of the evidence adduced during a trial in which a Doctor said under oath that there was a plan to assassinate him when he was in hospital.

The evidence implies that some of the beneficiaries of the 2017 coup were dishonest players. Had the coup failed, most of the people who made the 2017 – 2023 cabinet would have faced treason trials under Mugabe and a meeting with their maker.

The chief beneficiary of the coup only appeared on the scene when the heavy lifting had been done.

The evidence submitted in court infers that there was a great betrayal and deception among the coup players. While others courageously accepted the risk that came with the coup of potentially losing their lives, others saw it as a means to an end while there was no risk to their lives because they were in hiding.

Whether you supported the coup or not, one can’t help but see a pattern of deception which goes back decades. It is disgusting in all the circumstances. The more one thinks about this, the more one sees a potential avenue for the betrayed to redeem himself in the eyes of the country.

What General V.P Chiwenga could do is acknowledge that he took a great risk for a mission which made life worse for the country and its people. But he can do something about it. He can correct this situation by putting the country back in the position it was before the 2017 coup.

He can go further and do even better by ensuring that power goes back to the people in alignment with the objectives of the liberation war struggle. He can establish a genuine republic with accountability and separation of powers.

How is he going to do this is the question many people will be asking? The answer is, only he knows. He knows the challenges that stand in his way. We can only speculate as to the risk but he knows precisely the obstacles before him.

If he masterminded what happened in 2017, he can strategise a reversal of the process. This is more than a duty to the country, the people who are suffering and all the lives that were sacrificed during the liberation war. A reversal of the coup of 2017 could be a launch pad for Zimbabwe’s transformation.

If he can pull this off, the event could prove to be the biggest in Zimbabwe’s history. If he were to do this, he could go down as the most influential Zimbabwean to ever live. His legacy in the history books will be guaranteed for the next 1000 years and beyond. Zimbabweans would be willing to forgive the drama of 2017 for returning to order.