Advocate Thabani Mpofu: Keep What You Have While Fighting To Recover What Was Stolen

Advocate Thabani Mpofu has made a statement that has been interpreted as dissuading the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from calling for fresh elections. Mpofu suggests that it is better to fight to retain what they currently have while also striving to recover what they believe was stolen from them.

The CCC won 73 seats in the National Assembly during the recent harmonized elections, but their presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ZANU PF party. The CCC alleges that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), in collaboration with ZANU PF, manipulated the electoral results in favour of Mnangagwa. Initially, the CCC intended to challenge the presidential election results only, but they have now decided to reject all results, claiming that the electoral process was flawed, a view shared by various observer missions.

Mpofu, popularly known for representing the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance in a 2018 lawsuit against the ZEC regarding that year’s presidential election, expressed his disagreement. He presented an analogy:

