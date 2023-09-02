Chitungwiza Municipality Clears 47-month Salary Backlog

I want people to appreciate where we are coming from as Chitungwiza Municipality. l joined council in 2018 as a councillor and in August 2021, l was elevated to the office of deputy mayor.

I then became the (acting) mayor of this town and that is when most of the transformation happened at the council. When I became the [acting] mayor for sure it was all chaos.

Workers were not being paid, nothing was happening in terms of service delivery, and obviously, councillors had been messing around.

When l got into this office, the first thing l had to tackle was corruption and land was being sold out of council business.

We cautioned the people against being hoodwinked by land barons. l stopped that chaos and council took over its responsibility.

We had a problem with our workers. We had so many ghost workers. Workers had salary arrears going as far as 47 months, we cleared the 47 months’ salary backlog, as we speak.

They are getting 30 percent of their salaries in US$. We decided to set a target for all the managers: every head of department needed to account for everything they were doing.

The work culture and ethic are impressive. Our people are working, and the service delivery is being given to the people.