Zambia To Approach SADC, AU, UN Over "Death Threats" To President Hichilema By Zimbabwean Ex-Minister

Zambia has announced that it will approach the SADC, the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) regarding reported death threats made by former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa against President Hakainde Hichilema. These threats allegedly arose following criticism of Zimbabwe’s recent elections by Dr. Nevers Mumba, a former Zambian Deputy Minister and head of the SEOM, who was appointed by Hichilema in his role as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Patrick Chinamasa said that Reverend Dr. Nevers Sikwila Mumba, Leader of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy Party (MMD), is on an ungodly evangelical mission to effect regime change in Zimbabwe. Chinamasa likened Mumba’s actions to those of the late Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa, whom he said was known for his hostility towards Zimbabwe and alleged collaboration with Tony Blair for a military offensive.

He said in 2008, as SADC Chairman, Mwanawasa organised an emergency summit in Lusaka, inviting opposition leader Tsvangirai. President Mugabe objected and sent a delegation led by Chinamasa and including then Speaker of Parliament Emmerson Mnangagwa, expecting the delegation would have some civility from Mwanawasa due to Mnangagwa’s personal connection. He added:

