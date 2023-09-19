Councillor Lovemore Maiko Re-Elected As Mayor Of Chitungwiza Town

During his acceptance speech, Mayor Maiko expressed his commitment to prioritise the well-being of the residents. He acknowledged the responsibility and leadership required to provide reliable and quality service to the municipality’s residents, emphasising his dedication to fulfilling this duty. He said:

I accept this with a huge sense of responsibility and the agency of leadership in delivering quality service to the residents of our municipality reliably. Councillors are residents first before they are aldermen, and collectively we shall remain conscious of this and plan, implement and evaluate within the framework of this position.

Maiko was first elected Mayor in 2018, but in March 2022 was recalled by the opposition MDC-T, led by Douglas Mwonzora. He is one of dozens of councillors and legislators who were recalled by the MDC-T since the 2020 Supreme Court ruling on the MDC leadership crisis.

In Chitungwiza, there are a total of 33 Councillors. Among them, 25 were elected as Ward councillors, while the remaining 8 were selected through proportional representation. ZANU PF has three councillors representing them in the municipality.

