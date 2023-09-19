Shantel Chiwara (25) Elected As The Mayor Of Masvingo

Shantel Chiwara (25) Elected As The Mayor Of Masvingo5 minutes ago
Shantel Yeukai Chiwara, a 25-year-old member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has made history by being elected as the first female Mayor of Masvingo. Notably, she is also the youngest person to hold the position.
Contender: Chiwara received a majority of the votes, securing 11 out of the 13 votes cast by councillors defeating Ward 10, Masvingo Urban Councillor, Sengerayi Manyanga (ZANU PF) who received two votes.
Deputy: Chiwara will be assisted in her mayoral duties by Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe, also from the CCC, who won the deputy mayoral position with nine votes. Mberikunashe is serving his third term as Ward 5 councillor.
The CCC celebrated Chiwara’s election, highlighting that it aligns with the party leader Nelson Chamisa‘s vision of promoting women and young people to national leadership positions. The party emphasised the importance of empowering women and youth in governance roles. Said the party on its socials:
In line with President @nelsonchamisa ‘s vision of promoting women & young people to national leadership positions, the councilors in Masvingo have elected one of the youngest Mayors in the country. Shantel Chiwara, a 25-year-old, has been elected as the Mayoress of Masvingo. She will be supported by Deputy Mayor Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe.
Qualifications: Chiwara’s professional background includes working as a bank teller at a local bank, and she holds a Master’s degree.
Swearing-in Ceremony: She was officially sworn in as the new Mayor of Masvingo at a ceremony presided over by Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa.