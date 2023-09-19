Shantel Chiwara (25) Elected As The Mayor Of Masvingo

5 minutes ago

Shantel Yeukai Chiwara, a 25-year-old member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has made history by being elected as the first female Mayor of Masvingo. Notably, she is also the youngest person to hold the position.

Contender: Chiwara received a majority of the votes, securing 11 out of the 13 votes cast by councillors defeating Ward 10, Masvingo Urban Councillor, Sengerayi Manyanga (ZANU PF) who received two votes.

Deputy: Chiwara will be assisted in her mayoral duties by Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe, also from the CCC, who won the deputy mayoral position with nine votes. Mberikunashe is serving his third term as Ward 5 councillor.

