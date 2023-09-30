More Details Emerge On Rio Zim Plane Crash

Preliminary results from the investigation suggest that the plane had a mechanical fault.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

A Pindula News correspondent visited the crash site and described it as a gruesome scene with scattered body parts and debris. The correspondent said due to the extensive damage, it was difficult to determine the exact number of passengers onboard.

Locals reported hearing a loud sound and witnessing the plane circling before it tragically fell from the sky. The aftermath was disturbing, with body parts hanging from branches and chunks of flesh on the ground. Based on the discovery of seven pairs of shoes, it was estimated that seven individuals had died in the crash.

A CID officer at the scene said the area’s network would remain down until Civil Aviation authorities arrived. The weather conditions at the crash site were unclear, but it was misty and foggy in the Masvingo area.

The Rio Zim plane was en route from Harare to Murowa Diamonds when the incident happened, potentially due to a mechanical fault. Rio Zim is a prominent mining company in Zimbabwe involved in extracting gold, diamonds, and chrome.

Tags

Leave a Comment