Zimbabwe's Transport Ministry Investigating Rio Zim Plane Crash

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development in Zimbabwe is currently investigating a plane crash that took place in the Zvamahande area of Mashava, Masvingo. The crash involved a plane owned by Murowa Diamonds (Rio Zim) and resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals, including two Zimbabweans and four foreign nationals. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry said its Air Accidents and Serious Incidents Investigation Department is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause and contributing factors of the accident. The goal is to draw conclusions from the investigation and propose safety recommendations to prevent similar accidents in the future. Read the statement:

FATAL ACCIDENT OF A CESSNA C206 AIRCRAFT 6 KM TO THE NORTHWEST OF MASHAVA

On 29 September 2023, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (RGMIA) Flight Information Centre (FIC) advised that they lost contact with a Zimbabwean-registered Cessna C206 aircraft registration No. Z-CAM. The aircraft got airborne from RGMIA at 06:30 a.m. Zimbabwe time, flying to Murowa (near Zvishavane) with 6 people on board. Last contact with the aircraft was at 07:03 am Zimbabwe time. The FIC had checked with destination and were told that the aircraft had not arrived. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the aircraft accident, and 6 fatalities of the occupants on board the aircraft about 6 km to the North West of Masluwa.

The names of the deceased pilot and the other five occupants of the aircraft have been withheld until the next akin had been notified about the accident.

