Freeman Chari's Post Sparks Controversy As Chamisa Is Compared To Joshua Nkomo On "Fear"

b) When he was finally forced to go back to Southern Rhodesia and face detention, after ten days of chopping and changing, the psychological moment had been missed, and his supporters’ confidence in him was greatly shaken and under-mined, and since then the people have been saying: ‘how can we get our independence with such a cowardly leader?’ While in detention, Mr. Nkomo’s fears were also clearly demonstrated. He arranged for a private plane to take all the members of the Central Executive secretly out of restriction but they refused to jump their restriction.

Nkomo, on the other hand, wrote in his book that the divisions were tribal in nature, citing instances of incitement against him based on his Ndebele ethnicity. He said:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Joseph Msika, then deputy treasurer of Zapu, had an even more disturbing experience. He saw one of our colleagues, Washington Malianga, nervously hiding away a printed document. Joseph asked to see it, Washington refused, so Joseph snatched it away and read it. He found it was a circular openly urging Zapu to bring the ‘majority tribes’ to the leadership of the party, and to get rid of `Zimundebere’, which is a derogatory term in the Shona language for ‘the old Ndebele man’. That meant me: the attack was a straight incitement to tribal feeling against me. Joseph gave the wretched document back to Malianga, who tore it up and pretended it had never existed.

Freeman Chari’s post ignited a range of responses, including speculation that it indirectly referred to Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Chamisa has faced criticism for not confronting the ruling ZANU PF party more boldly.

Some observed that while yesteryear liberation leaders were only afraid of jail, present-day opposition leaders can be poisoned in jail. Some commentators questioned the notion that a leader must go to prison to prove their worth as previous leaders’ imprisonment did not result in the removal of ZANU PF from power.

Some CCC supporters expressed the belief that if Chamisa displayed the bravery of figures like Job Sikhala or Tendai Biti, ZANU PF could have been overthrown in 2018. Others cautioned against being aggressive, as ZANU PF may use confrontation or violence as an excuse for brutality. They advocated fighting against ZANU PF outside of prison, citing the alleged poisoning and slow death of former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai as an example. They argued that going to prison is not a guaranteed solution for removing ZANU PF from power and could pose risks to Chamisa’s life.

Tags

Leave a Comment