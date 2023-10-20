PSL Bans Water, Refreshments From Barbourfields Stadium

6 minutes ago

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reportedly banned water in plastic bottles, food, and all forms of refreshments from Barbourfields Stadium as part of measures to curb the spread of cholera.

H-Metro reported that on Sunday, 14 October, before the Highlanders/Cranborne Bullets match, bouncers ordered fans and journalists making their way into the VIP section of the stadium to leave water and any form of refreshments, even in plastic containers outside the stadium.

The private security hired to man the gates at the stadium told State media that they were enforcing a PSL directive.

