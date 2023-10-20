PSL Bans Water, Refreshments From Barbourfields Stadium

PSL Bans Water, Refreshments From Barbourfields Stadium6 minutes ago
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reportedly banned water in plastic bottles, food, and all forms of refreshments from Barbourfields Stadium as part of measures to curb the spread of cholera.
H-Metro reported that on Sunday, 14 October, before the Highlanders/Cranborne Bullets match, bouncers ordered fans and journalists making their way into the VIP section of the stadium to leave water and any form of refreshments, even in plastic containers outside the stadium.
The private security hired to man the gates at the stadium told State media that they were enforcing a PSL directive.
A bouncer from a local gym told a group of supporters that they were only allowed to buy refreshments and water from the kiosk in the stadium. He said:
We were told not to allow anyone with water, food or refreshments because of the cholera outbreak.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
So, it’s either you drink your water, and refreshments and eat your food outside the stadium or leave your things with us and collect them after the game.
You can only buy refreshments and water in the kiosk in the stadium.
PSL media and liaison officer Kudzai Bare professed ignorance over the ban. She said:
The PSL is still enforcing the ban on alcohol as well as any items such as bottles, cans and cooler boxes which can be used as missiles by rioting fans. Let me check and get back to you.
Cholera has killed dozens of people across the country amid fears that the outbreaks will worsen in urban areas as rainwater washes raw sewage into unprotected wells.
More: Pindula News