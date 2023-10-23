MSD Predicts Cloudy Weather Across Most Of Zimbabwe To Continue

4 days ago Mon, 23 Oct 2023 17:48:38 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department, together with the Department of Civil Protection, predicts cloudy weather across most of Zimbabwe this week.

In a weather report and forecast issued on Monday 23 October 2023, the MSD said thundershowers were widespread, especially in the eastern and central regions, with the highest recorded precipitation in Masvingo, Zvishavane, and Mhondoro. Bulawayo also experienced rainfall. Certain areas, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces, saw cloudy, windy, and cold conditions due to rising pressure in the south.

Tomorrow, cloudy conditions with periodic thundershowers are expected in Mashonaland provinces, Harare metropolitan, and Manicaland, while the rest of the country should be partly cloudy and cool in the morning, becoming warmer later in the day. Thunderstorms may bring wind gusts and lightning, making roads slippery and reducing visibility. It is important to drive carefully and find safe shelter during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded rivers. Additionally, as the rainy season begins, it is advisable to protect oneself from mosquitoes, which multiply during this time.

