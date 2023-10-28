Fire Damages University Of Zimbabwe Physics Department Block
A fire broke out at the University of Zimbabwe main campus in Mt Pleasant on Friday morning and destroyed the Physics Department.
Social media platforms were awash with pictures that showed the building on fire.
Posting on X, Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere (CCC), who is also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology Development, said:
Earlier today, I received a saddening report that a fire broke out at the Physics Department at the University of Zimbabwe.
Students who were at the scene suspect the fire broke out due to naked wires although the exact cause was not immediately clear.
Students panicked as the Fire Department battled to calm the raging flames.
This tragedy could not have come at a worse time for students who are already reeling under a fees crisis, outdated infrastructure, and inadequate equipment & resources at the State’s biggest tertiary institution.
The incident comes just a week after another fire engulfed a building at the corner of Cameroon Street and Fidel Castro Road (formerly Charter) in Harare’s Central Business District.
More: Pindula News