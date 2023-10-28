Fire Damages University Of Zimbabwe Physics Department Block

3 minutes ago Sat, 28 Oct 2023 04:33:15 GMT

A fire broke out at the University of Zimbabwe main campus in Mt Pleasant on Friday morning and destroyed the Physics Department.

Social media platforms were awash with pictures that showed the building on fire.

Posting on X, Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere (CCC), who is also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology Development, said:

