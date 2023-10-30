POTRAZ Blocks USD Tariff Hike, Adds That Zimbabwe Has The Lowest Data Tariff In SADC

The new tariff thresholds are applicable to services denominated in Zimdollar, which is the currency to which all tariffs for telecommunication services are pegged.

Dr Machengete announced that service packages priced in United States dollars (US$) would not be adjusted because the foreign currency has remained relatively stable. Machengete warned that any service providers who increase their US$ prices would be charging unapproved tariffs and could face fines.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

The recent tariff hike sparked complaints from Zimbabweans who found the data charges unaffordable. However, Machengete claimed that Zimbabwe has the cheapest data tariffs in the region. He refuted reports that Zimbabwe has the most expensive data tariff in the world, stating that the country actually has the lowest data tariff in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. He said:

Finally, we continue to come across posts purporting to draw evidence from a UK [United Kingdom] website, that Zimbabwe has the most expensive data tariff in the world at US$43,75 per gigabyte (GB). We reiterate that this is not only false, but misleading and malicious. As a matter of fact, and contrary to that report, Zimbabwe has the lowest data tariff in the Sadc region, with an out-of-bundle tariff of ZWL$14 930, which translates to US$3,21 per GB at the September 2023 official exchange rate, while the Sadc average is US$4,60.

After receiving public complaints about the tariff increase, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Tatenda Mavetera, stated that her ministry is collaborating with POTRAZ to address the issue.

Tags

Leave a Comment