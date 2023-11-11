Minister Muswere: Government Will Eliminate Sexual Harassment In Media Houses

The most important thing that we would like to urge all media houses to do is to have a change in terms of organisational behaviour. We need change agents to be able to create a safe and secure working environment for all journalists, be it male or female.

There is need to come up with measures to protect the girl child from sexual harassment in the newsroom but we need to understand the challenges beyond the complaints.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Minister Muswere emphasised the importance of addressing sexual harassment in media houses to create a gender-sensitive and inclusive industry. He suggested that such issues may be a result of a culture created by older journalists in positions of power.

Minister Muswere’s comments come in light of the suspension of Robson Mhandu, the director of radio services at ZBC, due to allegations of sexual harassment. Mhandu is accused of requesting sexual favours from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, in order to approve her transfer request. Audio recordings and WhatsApp messages have been shared as evidence, indicating that Mhandu used his power to intimidate and coerce Magada.

The case involving Mhandu is seen as evidence of a larger issue of senior male bosses exploiting young women in newsrooms for personal gain. The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has acknowledged the allegations of sexual harassment and is conducting investigations and disciplinary proceedings to address the situation.

Tags

Leave a Comment