Harare's Water Crisis Worsens As Power Outage Hits Morton Jaffray Waterworks

This has affected the pumping of water to residents. ZESA technicians have indicated that there might be a problem with the Parkridge Sub Station feeder and are working to restore the power.

Morton Jaffray’s alternative and dedicated Norton feeder line was lost on 17 October because of the storm that hit most parts of the country. ZESA is still to restore the dedicated line.

As a result of the power failure at Morton Jaffray, most of the city has no water. Morton Jaffray will resume pumping water to the city as soon as power is restored. In the meantime, we urge residents to use water sparingly.

Last week, Harare deputy mayor Kudzai Kadzombe said that Harare needs 1200 mega litres for residents to get water daily but has a production capacity of 600ML.

Most of the time, the city produces 300ML which it shares with Ruwa, Norton, Epworth and Chitungwiza.

The City of Harare obtains its water supply from four dams; Lake Chivero, Lake Manyame, Harava Dam and Prince Edward Dam (which are also in the Manyame Catchment area and downstream of the City of Harare).

It is expected that when Kunzvi Dam located in Mashonaland East Province, is completed, Harare will get a cleaner water source and reduce the water treatment costs.

