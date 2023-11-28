Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid From 28-30 November, 2023

During this period, the risk of lightning strikes is significantly increased, posing a potential danger to all areas. It is important to note that lightning can strike even when clouds appear distant, a scientific phenomenon known as lightning from the blue. The atmosphere is also conducive to localized hailstorms and strong winds.

To ensure personal safety, there are several actions that individuals should take. If caught outdoors during a thunderstorm, it is advised to avoid seeking shelter under isolated trees or in isolated sheds, as these can act as natural lightning conductors. Instead, it is recommended to seek shelter inside a home or a large building. Even if lightning is observed in the distance, it may not be safe to remain outdoors. The 30-30 Rule serves as a rough guideline to assess safety: if lightning is seen and there are less than 30 seconds between the flash and the sound of thunder, it indicates that the individual is not safe from the next lightning strike. Furthermore, where possible, installing lightning conductors on buildings can provide additional protection.

The forecast also includes specific weather outlooks for various regions. For the main city centres such as Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Masvingo, Marondera, and Gwanda, the weather forecast remains consistent with the general pattern of partly cloudy and mild conditions in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Similarly, in popular holiday resorts like Victoria Falls, Kariba, Great Zimbabwe, Nyanga, Matopos, Chimanimani, Chinhoyi Caves, Binga Hot Springs, and Hwange National Park, visitors should expect the same weather conditions.

Looking ahead to Thursday, November 30, 2023, the weather outlook suggests that northern parts of the country, including northern Manicaland, all Mashonaland, Harare or Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, and northern parts of Midlands provinces, may experience scattered afternoon thunderstorms. In some places, these thunderstorms may result in isolated heavy rainfall exceeding 30mm. On the other hand, the southern parts of the country, including Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, southern parts of Midlands, and southern parts of Manicaland, are expected to encounter cloudy, cool, and drizzly conditions in the morning. Throughout the day, the cloud cover is expected to decrease, leading to warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

