Plans To Relocate 5 Tollgates At Advanced Stage - ZINARA
The Skyline tollgate in Zimbabwe is set to be relocated to the 36km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road, moving it outside the urban area. This comes as part of the government’s plan to ease the financial burden on motorists living in peri-urban areas who are paying tolls twice daily on their way to and from work. The Shamva tollgate has already been moved from the Harare urban area to the Juru area and is now operational.
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has assured that they have enough funds to support the tollgate relocation. In addition to the relocations, there are plans to upgrade existing tollgates on major highways to accommodate the growing volumes of traffic. The tollgates listed for relocation are Skyline, Dema, Lion’s Den, Umguza, and Shamva, while those to be rehabilitated are Norton, Esigodini, Mushagashi, Mupfurudzi, and Colleen Bawn tollgates.
The tollgate relocations take into consideration traffic patterns, road safety, and the convenience of road users. Zinara will fund the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and relocation of the tollgates. The government aims to involve the people of Zimbabwe, especially women and youths, in road rehabilitation and infrastructural development to benefit from the country’s development policies.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, along with Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa, recently toured the rebuilt roads in Harare and Chitungwiza. Minister Mhona appealed to the people of Zimbabwe, especially women and youths, to participate in road rehabilitation and infrastructural development, aligning with the policy of “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” (the nation is built by its own people) that President Mnangagwa is promoting. He spoke to The Herald:
From Chitungwiza Road we moved to Harare-Beitbridge Road where we have opened 3km today (on Monday), passing through the tollgate and I would also like to deliver the message to the people of Zimbabwe that we are also going to relocate the tollgate.
I have mandated ZINARA together with the Department of Roads, so that we take advantage of what we have within our ministry, the CMED, so that we start working on a new tollgate at the new site.
The minister said the relocation of tollgates aims to address concerns raised by motorists regarding their locations. Many people have complained about tollgates being situated on their daily commuting routes. As a result, the government is moving the tollgates further out to accommodate the growth of nearby communities.