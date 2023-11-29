Plans To Relocate 5 Tollgates At Advanced Stage - ZINARA

7 minutes ago Wed, 29 Nov 2023 07:04:25 GMT

The Skyline tollgate in Zimbabwe is set to be relocated to the 36km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road, moving it outside the urban area. This comes as part of the government’s plan to ease the financial burden on motorists living in peri-urban areas who are paying tolls twice daily on their way to and from work. The Shamva tollgate has already been moved from the Harare urban area to the Juru area and is now operational.

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has assured that they have enough funds to support the tollgate relocation. In addition to the relocations, there are plans to upgrade existing tollgates on major highways to accommodate the growing volumes of traffic. The tollgates listed for relocation are Skyline, Dema, Lion’s Den, Umguza, and Shamva, while those to be rehabilitated are Norton, Esigodini, Mushagashi, Mupfurudzi, and Colleen Bawn tollgates.

The tollgate relocations take into consideration traffic patterns, road safety, and the convenience of road users. Zinara will fund the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and relocation of the tollgates. The government aims to involve the people of Zimbabwe, especially women and youths, in road rehabilitation and infrastructural development to benefit from the country’s development policies.

